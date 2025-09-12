‘Nano Banana’ is taking over internet: All about viral AI action figure craze

If your Instagram, Reddit and X timeline suddenly seems flooded with action figure look-alikes and toy-box versions of your friends, it is all thanks to the new Nano Banana trend. Nano Banana is a viral AI trend in which people use Google Gemini's image generation tools to turn photos into miniature figurines that look like collectable action figures.(X)

And what began as a fun artificial intelligence experiment soon turned into a full-blown internet obsession where netizens are turning normal photos into hyper-realistic, collectable-style action figures with Google's Gemini AI's Nano Banana.

From anime-themed pets to Spider-Man in acrylic containers, this trend brings your imagination to reality in whatever way you want. But how is it done? Is it free? And why is it called Nano Banana?

Here's the complete rundown of everything you need to know about the Nano Banana trend.

What is the Nano Banana trend?

Nano Banana is a viral AI trend in which people use Google Gemini's image generation tools to turn personal photos, celebrities, or animated photos into miniature figurines that look like collectable action figures. The result is usually displayed on a toy-like base, often in custom packaging, making it look like something straight off a store shelf.

It's part of a new trend of AI-made photo fads, but this one's special for its toy-quality, 3D realism and artful packaging design.

Why is it called 'Nano Banana'?

"Nano" comes from Google's streamlined Gemini model variant, which is built for quick, efficient image creation. "Banana" is an offbeat internal nickname assigned during development.

The hashtag #NanoBanana rapidly began trending on social media sites such as X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and Instagram as people posted their AI dolls.

How can I make my own Nano Banana doll?

Open your Gemini app or Google AI Studio

Upload your photo (ensure it is clear and well-lit)

Employ an elaborate prompt

Wait for the image to render, then adjust with subsequent prompts if necessary.

Is Nano Banana free to use?

Yes, it's free with some caveats. Google AI Studio or the free version of Gemini users can use the feature, but there can be daily production limits, and free users might have slower processing speeds.

A paid Gemini account lifts most of those restrictions.

Can I create figurines of celebrities or cartoon characters?

Yes, and lots of people have. Social media is full of Nano Banana versions ofc celebrities, historical figures, cartoons and anime characters.

Besides figurines, what else can Nano Banana do?

It's not toys anymore. Users are trying things out with:

Stylized portraits, fantasy settings, and combining individuals into a single figurine set and background replacement and photo editing

Is it safe to use? What about privacy?

Google has some built-in safety filters to minimize damaging or offensive output, but users are advised not to upload sensitive or private images and exercise care when uploading faces of individuals who have not consented.

As with any AI tool, what you get out is only as safe as what you put in.

Is Nano Banana accessible globally?

Yes, you can utilise it as long as you have access to the Gemini app or Google AI Studio.

Are there free alternatives to AI image generators?

Yes, some alternatives include: