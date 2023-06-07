Home / Trending / 3-year-old dog sets world record for the longest tongue

3-year-old dog sets world record for the longest tongue

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 07, 2023 10:12 PM IST

A dog set a world record for having the biggest tongue. Take a look at the dog inside.

A Labrador and German Shepherd mix named Zoey has claimed a record for having the longest tongue on a dog. Three-year-old Zoey's tongue is 12.7 cm (5 in) long. The official Instagram handle of Guinness World Records shared about the pooch on their social media. Since being shared, Zoey has gone viral.

Dog sets world record for the longest tongue.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
Dog sets world record for the longest tongue.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

"Her owners, Sadie and Drew Williams, thought she would grow into it but as time went on people began to comment on how long her tongue was. Zoey’s record-breaking accomplishment comes nearly three months after Bisbee broke the record with a tongue measuring 9.49 cm (3.74 in)" wrote Guinness World Record on Instagram.

Take a look at Zoey here:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 24,000 times. Many people have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "I bet he always wants a kiss too." A second added, "Finally, a world record that’s actually cool." "So cool," shared a third. Many others have reacted using heart and smiley emojis.

