4 viral moments between PM Modi and influencers at the first-ever National Creators Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on March 8. The awards were presented to “recognize excellence and impact” of the online content creators “across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming, among others”. National Creators Award: PM Modi's heartwarming interaction with YouTuber Jahnvi Singh. (screengrab)

During the award ceremony, the prime minister briefly interacted with the winners. Some of those interactions have gone viral and left people amused.

From having a light-hearted conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia to reciprocating Jahnvi Singh’s gesture when she bows down to touch his feet, here are four viral moments from the event.

#1

Content creator Jahnvi Singh won the Heritage Fashion Icon Award. While receiving her award from PM Modi, she bowed down to touch his feet as a sign of respect. The prime minister stopped her and bowed down to reciprocate her gesture.

#2

Maithili Thakur won the Cultural Ambassador of The Year. After being called to the stage, PM Modi handed her the award and asked her to sing. After her song, she asked the PM for a selfie, and he replied with a witty remark.

#3

Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, won the Disruptor of the Year award. After giving the award, the PM engaged in banter with the influencer.

Watch their conversation here:

#4

Drew Hicks was awarded in the Best International Creator category. After receiving the award, he conversed with the PM, sharing how he wasn’t happy while staying in the US and came to India.

About the National Creators Award:

According to a report published in a blog managed by the Prime Minister’s office, the PM underlined that it is the "country’s responsibility to walk side by side with the change of times and the advent of a new era”. He remarked that the “National Creator Awards is giving identity to the new era before its onset”.