 63-year-old man's colon falls out after sneezing and coughing at the same time. Here's what happened | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

63-year-old man's colon falls out after sneezing and coughing at the same time. Here's what happened

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 09, 2024 02:38 PM IST

After the man sneezed, he felt a sharp pain in his body. Once, he lifted his shirt, he saw several inches of his colon poked out of surgical wound.

A 63-year-old man found himself in a horrific situation when he sat down at his dinner table and sneezed and coughed at the same time. His sneeze was so powerful that his colon fell out of his body. Yes, you read that right. The man recently had an abdominal surgery. After he sneezed, he felt a sharp pain in his body. Once, he lifted his shirt up to see what had happened, several inches of his colon poked out of a surgical wound, as per reports.

The man was kept in the hospital for six days and recovered without any complications. (Unsplash)
The man was kept in the hospital for six days and recovered without any complications. (Unsplash)

According to The Metro, when the ambulance arrived, paramedics found "large amounts of amounts of bowel" protruding through a three-inch incision. Luckily, there was not much blood loss, and the exposed organ was unharmed. After bringing him to the hospital, medical professionals were able to put his bowel back into his abdomen. (Also Read: Woman, 50, gets drunk without consuming alcohol- the curious case of auto-brewery syndrome)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

In addition to performing internal and exterior stitches, as well as stitches that penetrate many layers of the abdominal wall, surgeons used figure-of-eight stitches, one of the most advanced and strong types of closures, to ensure the wound did not reopen.

He was kept in the hospital for six days and recovered without any complications.

The patient had fought prostate cancer in the past, and the purpose of the most recent surgery was to address complications from previous procedures, including the removal of his bladder. His stitches were taken out by doctors the morning his bowels fell out. Following that, he and his spouse made the decision to celebrate his clear health status with breakfast at a diner. (Also Read: World's first head transplant with robotic surgeons? Startup claims 'revolutionary' procedure)

According to the American Journal of Medical Case Reports, "Wound dehiscence is a known post-operative complication; bowel evisceration through the abdominal wall after cystectomy has rarely been reported."

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / 63-year-old man's colon falls out after sneezing and coughing at the same time. Here's what happened
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On