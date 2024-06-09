63-year-old man's colon falls out after sneezing and coughing at the same time. Here's what happened

A 63-year-old man found himself in a horrific situation when he sat down at his dinner table and sneezed and coughed at the same time. His sneeze was so powerful that his colon fell out of his body. Yes, you read that right. The man recently had an abdominal surgery. After he sneezed, he felt a sharp pain in his body. Once, he lifted his shirt up to see what had happened, several inches of his colon poked out of a surgical wound, as per reports. The man was kept in the hospital for six days and recovered without any complications. (Unsplash)

According to The Metro, when the ambulance arrived, paramedics found "large amounts of amounts of bowel" protruding through a three-inch incision. Luckily, there was not much blood loss, and the exposed organ was unharmed. After bringing him to the hospital, medical professionals were able to put his bowel back into his abdomen. (Also Read: Woman, 50, gets drunk without consuming alcohol- the curious case of auto-brewery syndrome)

In addition to performing internal and exterior stitches, as well as stitches that penetrate many layers of the abdominal wall, surgeons used figure-of-eight stitches, one of the most advanced and strong types of closures, to ensure the wound did not reopen.

He was kept in the hospital for six days and recovered without any complications.

The patient had fought prostate cancer in the past, and the purpose of the most recent surgery was to address complications from previous procedures, including the removal of his bladder. His stitches were taken out by doctors the morning his bowels fell out. Following that, he and his spouse made the decision to celebrate his clear health status with breakfast at a diner. (Also Read: World's first head transplant with robotic surgeons? Startup claims 'revolutionary' procedure)

According to the American Journal of Medical Case Reports, "Wound dehiscence is a known post-operative complication; bowel evisceration through the abdominal wall after cystectomy has rarely been reported."