70-year-old playwright wins Brooklyn’s first all-ages, all-gender inclusive beauty pageant

A 70-year-old playwright, Denise “Mistah” Coles took home the crown at Brooklyn’s first-ever all-ages, all-gender beauty pageant. Held on February 27, the event was organized by Simone Tetteh and Thomas Tomczak as a fundraiser for the Brooklyn Community Kitchen, a nonprofit dedicated to providing meals for those in need, reported the People. It was organised by Brooklyn Community Kitchen, a nonprofit committed to fighting hunger and feeding the community.(Pexel)

Speaking about the inspiration behind the event, Tetteh and Tomczak explained that they wanted to do something more unique than a traditional fundraiser. “It was important for us to do something that reflected our community and the culture of the kitchen that we volunteer at—the volunteers as well as the greater Brooklyn area. We wanted to do something that felt really inclusive and, of course, really fun,” Tetteh said.

They spread the word through various channels, including an announcement on the local news podcast 1010Wins. That’s how Coles discovered the pageant and decided to participate.

“She was everything,” Tetteh recalled of Coles’ first rehearsal. “She got a standing ovation [at the show] and […] I saw some people tearing up.”

Did not expect…

In an interview, Coles admitted that her win was unexpected. “I knew it was going to be a ball, that we were going to have fun. I really did not expect to be winning anything, but I did,” she said. A seasoned playwright, Coles has written four off-Broadway plays and has long been a passionate performer.

Reflecting on her victory, Coles emphasized the importance of representation for older individuals. “Being a person of an older age, we have to be understood. We’re not being put out to pasture because we’re a little bit older. I have a lot to offer,” she said.

For the competition, Coles took the stage in drag, performing in a masculine outfit with a fake beard before transitioning into a glamorous red dress, wig, and lipstick. She sang I Know Where I’ve Been from the musical Hairspray, a song about racial equality.

“I’ve been singing it for years and will continue to sing it until I don’t have to sing it anymore,” she told the media outlet.

Also read: Kolhapur-born CEO on Fortune's list of 10 women reshaping European industries

Her powerful performance earned her a standing ovation from the crowd of over 200 attendees. “The community really came through,” Tetteh said, adding that the event was so well-received they “ran out of chairs.”

All 11 contestants brought something special to the show, and Tetteh praised them for their enthusiasm and charisma. “We felt so lucky that these people were just like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do this thing,’ and they also happened to be super charismatic, hilarious, interesting, heartwarming—the whole thing,” she said.

The Brooklyn Community Kitchen, which hosted the event, is dedicated to feeding the unhoused and people in need. Using surplus ingredients and donated produce from local restaurants and food organizations, the nonprofit provides nourishing meals for the community.

Also read: Sales rep claims his IIM-educated colleague quit ₹21 lakh job within 10 days