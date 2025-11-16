91-year-old Singaporean working 12-hour shifts shares his secret to staying fit. Watch

At a time when many people are planning early retirements and chasing quieter lives, a 91-year-old man in Singapore has become an unlikely figure of inspiration online. A short interaction between the elderly man and Australian traveller Jaden Laing has gone viral, touching millions with its simplicity and warmth. The man shared that he works until 7 pm, clocking in nearly 12-hour shifts every day.(Instagram/@jadentysonlaing)

Laing posted the clip on Instagram, explaining that he had spotted “a really elderly man working hard in the bathroom in Singapore” and decided to offer him money for lunch.

The video begins with Laing gently striking up a conversation. “How are you?” he asks. “I am okay,” the man replies with a shy smile. When Laing follows up with, “How’s your day?” the man mishears him and instead answers, “91 years old”. Laing, visibly stunned, exclaims, “No way! You’re still working. You’re the man, brother.”

The man further explains that he works until 7 pm, clocking in nearly 12-hour shifts every day. Laing asks how he manages to stay so healthy at his age. His response is simple: “Normal eating.” When asked about exercise, he answers plainly, "Never exercise,” prompting Laing to burst into laughter. “You’ve never exercised in your life? You’re the man.” Laing tells the man.

Before leaving, Laing also hands the old man a small tip and says softly, “Get some lunch… love you, brother. You’re a soldier. Keep working hard.”

Social media reactions

Laing had originally posted the clip in September, but it resurfaced after actor R Madhavan shared it on his social media handle. Netizens have since flooded the comments with admiration, calling the man a symbol of strength and humility.

“He’s healthy because he’s active and always interact with people. Proof that exercise is not the key to a healthy life, happiness is the key. He’s doing it happily,” one user wrote.

“this is one of the most wholesome things I saw on the internet today,” commented another.

“I think bro was legit shocked someone asked him how his day was he felt so good that you too an interest in him. Love that – respect,” wrote a third user.

“He is actually healthy because he is active daily,” said one user.