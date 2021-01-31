A capella group flawlessly imitates sound effects of Windows, company loves it
“Incredible,” “Amazing,” and “Unbelievable,” are few among the many adjectives that you’ll be inclined to use after seeing this video shared by a Korean a capella group named Maytree. The video shows the members imitating different sounds from various versions of the operating system Windows. Shared on official YouTube profile of the group, the video has now impressed many, including the company.
In the video, the group imitates various sounds like Windows XP and Windows Vista starting themes, sound of error notification, tune of Recycle Bin and many more. And, they’re spot on.
Take a look at the video and prepare to get surprised:
Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 5.5 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. Just like this one that they received from the company itself. “We give this performance a Windows 10/10,” Windows wrote.
People also shared similar comments expressing how much they love the group’s performance.
“Absolutely incredible,” wrote a YouTube user. “Okay, that was even cooler than I thought it was going to be,” shared another. “This video so underrated. It deserves at least 1 billion views,” expressed a third.
What do you think of the video?
