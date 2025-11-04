A single picture of purifier filter captures terrifying reality of air pollution in Gurgaon

A picture captured in Gurgaon, the city synonymous with India's corporate boom, has handed a harsh environmental reality check. An X user shared a photo of an air purifier completely clogged with dirt and dust. An air purifier filter clogged by dust and dirt. (X/@Lostinreverie7)

“This is my air purifier filter in Gurgaon. The land of ₹200 crore apartments, glossy towers & lungs working overtime like interns at Big 4,” the X user wrote.

The individual added, “Welcome to the city where we pay premium for polluted air. Efficiency, but make it toxic.”

The two photos of an air purifier filter show it heavily coated with a thick layer of dust, dirt, and possibly other particulate matter. A small section of the filter is cleared to illustrate the amount of dust that has accumulated in the other parts.

How did social media react?

An individual commented, “These high-end buildings often seal us inside with filtered air, ignoring the outside problem. This creates a bubble, causing us to forget our shared responsibility for the environment. True luxury should include clean, breathable air for everyone.” Another remarked, “It's like breathing through a chimney.”

A third posted, “Please clean this after every 7 days. Servicing of the purifier is required after every 6 months.” A fourth wrote, “For a healthy lifestyle, Pune and Bengaluru are generally considered the best choices due to a better balance of air quality, climate, and overall livability.”

Various regions across Delhi and the NCR have been shrouded in thick smog, causing health issues to residents. Delhi’s air quality remained between “poor” and “very poor.”

What is causing the AQI spike?

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi, a decrease in wind speed has reduced the dispersion of pollutants in the air. This is concerning as it can lead to breathing issues for people, especially those with lung or heart diseases.