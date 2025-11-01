'Aap foreign mein rehte ho kya?': Founder shares Gurgaon cab driver’s reaction after he wore rear seat belt

A recent X post by a founder has sparked a conversation about everyday safety habits that often go unnoticed in India. Ganesh Sonawane, Founder and CEO of Frido, shared the encounter on X.(@Ganesh Sonawane/X)

It began with a simple gesture, the founder buckling up in the back seat of a cab in Gurgaon. What followed was a brief yet telling moment that revealed how unusual this habit still seems to many cab drivers in India.

Ganesh Sonawane, Founder and CEO of Frido, shared the encounter online with the caption, "Stepped out of Ambience Gurgaon and got into a cab. The driver looked at me and asked, “Sir, aap foreign mein rehte ho?”

Gurgaon cab driver’s comment:

According to the post, after stepping out of Ambience Mall in Gurgaon and getting into a cab, the driver looked at the founder and asked, “Sir, aap foreign mein rehte ho?” (Do you live abroad?).

Surprised, Sonawane replied, “Nahi, Pune mein.” The driver then smiled and said, “Pehli baar dekha kisiko back seat mein seat belt lagate hue.” (It’s the first time I’ve seen someone wear a seat belt in the back seat.)

HT.com has reached out to the user for a comment. This report will be updated when they respond.

Check out the post here:

Social media reacts:

The post quickly struck a chord online, drawing several likes and comments.

Many users praised the founder for normalising a simple but important safety habit, while others admitted they rarely see anyone wearing a seat belt in the back seat.

One of the users commented, "He would have been in more shock later knowing someone from Pune, where people don't even wear helmets, is wearing a seat belt that also on the back seat."

A second user commented, "Great, so now they have started offering seat belts at the back. I used to give 1 star to every ride for safety reasons because the seat belt buckle would be hidden under the seat cover with no access."

"You actually came to know today that even backseats have seat belts... I never even cared to look at it in my car," another user commented.

Some users called the post a reflection of how road safety awareness in India still has a long way to go.