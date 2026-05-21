Abhijeet Dipke claims hacking attempt on Cockroach Janta Party Instagram account

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), claimed that hacking attempts were made on the outfit’s Instagram page. This came hours after CJP crossed BJP’s number of followers on Insta. Abhijeet Dipke's post claiming hacking attempts on CJP's Instagram account has prompted varied responses. (X/@abhijeet_dipke)

“Now attempts being made to hack Instagram,” Dipke tweeted. He shared a screenshot of a message from the Meta-owned social media platform.

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“Hi abhijeetdipke, Sorry to hear you're having trouble logging into Instagram. We got a message that you forgot your password. If this was you, you can get right back into your account or reset your password now,” it reads.

The message has two options: “Login as abhijeetdipke” and “Reset your password”.