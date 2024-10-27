‘Abused, almost slapped’: 21-year-old Delhi man harassed by ‘big dog’ owner for walking his Shih Tzu

A dog owner claimed on Reddit that he was threatened by his neighbour for walking his Shih Tzu inside a colony. The 21-year-old said the other man, with two big dogs, got triggered upon seeing him with his pup and told him to leave. When he refused, citing that the road was public property, the man allegedly threatened him by saying, “Meine apne kutte khol diye toh tere kutte ko kha jayenge (If I unleash my dogs, they will eat your dog).” A Delhi man shared a post claiming that his neighbour, with two big dogs, threatened him for walking his Shih Tzu (representative image). (Unsplash/the_real_napster)

“Abused and almost got slapped by a neighbour for walking my dog in my colony in Delhi,” the Reddit user wrote, specifying that the incident occurred in New Delhi’s Vasant Kunj.

The man explained that a neighbour asked him to get out of the colony and abused him. At one point, the neighbour tried to slap him but was stopped by another person.

Read the full post here:

A dog owner's post. (Reddit)

What is social media’s verdict?

Who is right in this situation? The post expectedly ignited that debate. However, most spoke in support of the Shih Tzu owner.

“Stop thinking about legal steps”

An individual suggested, “Pet care is not going to be easy for you. Stop thinking about legal steps, it's a waste of time. Change your route and go somewhere else. Avoid the crazy. No one denies that it's your right to walk your dog in the society but you are dealing with crazy here. Don't let your dog get hurt. Approach the society secretary and explain your issue calmly. Request him to set some guidelines regarding walking pets inside the society. I would do this and have done this in the past. Griefers calmed down after that. PS: I'd still keep an eye on my pet even after this issue gets resolved because some crazy cannot be fixed. But that's just how I think.”

“Choose mental peace”

“Can't fight the crazy,” posted another, adding, “If you get him punished, his family will hold a grudge. If you get him to temper his behaviour through the police or society secretary, he'll permanently hold a grudge, trying to find an opportunity to fix you. Ignore him and his general area. It's not cowardly, it's important for your own mental peace.”

Other reactios

A third, while commenting on the situation, expressed, “Everyone is so frustrated nowadays it’s almost scary.” A fourth wrote, “Delhi is the most uncivilised city in the world.”

