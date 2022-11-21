Home / Trending / Adnan Sami's reply to Harsh Goenka's 'What has made you smile?' tweet sparks chatter online

Adnan Sami's reply to Harsh Goenka's 'What has made you smile?' tweet sparks chatter online

trending
Published on Nov 21, 2022 05:29 PM IST

Adnan Sami responded to Harsh Goenka's post, where he asked his Twitter followers about what made them smile this week.

Adnan Sami responded to Harsh Goenka's recent tweet where he asked his followers about what made them smile this week. (Harsh Goenka (RPG Group) and Adnan Sami (Twitter))
Harsh Goenka, the RPG Group chairperson, often shares intriguing, witty and thought-provoking posts that keep his Twitter followers hooked. The business tycoon recently took to the micro-blogging site to ask people about 'what has made them happy this week?'. The tweet soon caught people's attention, and they shared varied responses. Among many, one response was from singer Adnan Sami. Sami reshared the tweet and wrote, "T20 Final." He also added a smiling emoticon.

To this, Harsh Goenka joked, "The game or the result." His reply also accompanied a winking face emoji with tongue out. For the unversed, England defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022 and lifted the trophy.

Take a look at their tweets below:

Since being shared a day ago, the Twitter exchange between Adnan Sami and Harsh Goenka grabbed many eyeballs. It has raked up more than 4,700 likes and several retweets. Many also posted their thoughts in the comments section.

"And cry at semi-final," posted a Twitter user with a crying emoticon and a picture of the scorecard. Another shared what Adnan Sami would reply if asked about what made him cry this month. He wrote, "What has made you cry this month? Adnan sami: T20 World Cup Semi final." "Perfect," expressed a third.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

harsh goenka adnan sami twitter
