Adorable cat calmly getting a haircut will make you say aww. Watch

Published on Nov 18, 2022 10:39 AM IST

A cute video of a cat shows it sitting on a chair and enjoying a haircut. Take a look at the adorable video inside.

Cat gets a haircut.(Twitter/@chaoticcatpics)
ByVrinda Jain

Do you enjoy watching animal videos? There are many adorable pet and animal videos that never fail to make us smile. And if you also enjoy watching them, you cannot miss out on this video. In a video shared by Twitter user @chaoticcatpics, you can see a man giving a cat a haircut. In the short video, the man has scissors and a comb in his hand. As the cat sits in front of him, the man trims some of the hair from the cat's head. The cat sits patiently on a chair and seems to be enjoying the moment.

In the post's caption, the user wrote, "Just a little off the top."

Take a look at the adorable video here:

This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed 2,7 million times, and it also has several likes and comments. Many people found this video to be cute.

One person in Instagram comments wrote, "This makes me uncontrollably smile!!" A second person added, "That has to be the calmest cat I've ever seen on video." "You ever heard of people who have no chill? That's because this cat took ALL their chill. My goodness, that's adorable," said a third. A fourth user added, "Stop!! This is way too much, I can't stop laughing."

Friday, November 18, 2022
