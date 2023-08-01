Adorable video of pug excitedly waiting for banana seller will melt your heart

A video showing a sweet friendship between a cute pug named Ammu and a banana seller has won many hearts on Instagram. Pug waiting for banana seller.(Instagram/@Ammu-The Pug)

The short video was shared on an Instagram page dedicated to the dog and its shenanigans and is named Ammu - The Pug. In the clip, you can see Ammu standing at the gates of the house, eagerly waiting for the banana seller. As soon as the seller drives by, Ammu greets him with excitement. The seller promptly gives the doggo a banana.

Watch the video of Ammu and the banana seller here:

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than two lakh times. The share has also received close to 70,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts and views on this video.

Here's what people had to say about Ammu waiting for the banana seller:

An individual wrote, "Who will not like such a cute angel?" A second added, "Brilliant girl. She knows what she wants." A third posted, "Cuteness overloaded." A third commented, "So sweet." Many others have also reacted using heart emojis on the post.