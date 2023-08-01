Home / Trending / Adorable video of pug excitedly waiting for banana seller will melt your heart

Adorable video of pug excitedly waiting for banana seller will melt your heart

ByVrinda Jain
Aug 01, 2023 10:58 PM IST

An adorable video shows a pug waiting for a banana seller. Watch the video inside.

A video showing a sweet friendship between a cute pug named Ammu and a banana seller has won many hearts on Instagram.

Pug waiting for banana seller.(Instagram/@Ammu-The Pug)
Pug waiting for banana seller.(Instagram/@Ammu-The Pug)

Also Read: Dog’s self-control while waiting patiently for its turn wows people

The short video was shared on an Instagram page dedicated to the dog and its shenanigans and is named Ammu - The Pug. In the clip, you can see Ammu standing at the gates of the house, eagerly waiting for the banana seller. As soon as the seller drives by, Ammu greets him with excitement. The seller promptly gives the doggo a banana.

Watch the video of Ammu and the banana seller here:

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than two lakh times. The share has also received close to 70,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts and views on this video.

Here's what people had to say about Ammu waiting for the banana seller:

An individual wrote, "Who will not like such a cute angel?" A second added, "Brilliant girl. She knows what she wants." A third posted, "Cuteness overloaded." A third commented, "So sweet." Many others have also reacted using heart emojis on the post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out