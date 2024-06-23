Afghanistan wins by 21 runs in T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture against Australia, X can't keep calm

In a historic win, Afghanistan beat Australia by 21 runs in T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 fixture in Kingston. Australia was bowled out for 127 in 19.2 overs while chasing 149, with Gulbadin Naib finishing with figures of 4/20. Meanwhile, Australia's Glenn Maxwell (59) hammered home a half-century. Afghanistan reached 148/6 in 20 overs thanks to the efforts of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60) and Ibrahim Zadran (51). Afghanistan defeated Australia by 21 runs in their T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture, in Kingstown.(AP)

Soon after the exciting match ended, numerous people were in disbelief over Afghanistan's amazing win. Several people from around the world took to X to post their reactions. (Also Read: Australia vs Afghanistan Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: AFG outplay AUS, win by 21 runs in thriller)

With two excellent half-centuries from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, Afghanistan had won their first match against Australia. Despite the fact that Cummins became just the second bowler in international cricket history to record back-to-back hat-tricks, Australia's batsmen struggled to muster more than three double-digit scores. Following their reduction to 32/2 and subsequently 71/4, Afghanistan etched history.

Afghanistan's cricket team is making significant strides with their recent victory. Not long ago, Afghanistan achieved remarkable wins over three ODI World Cup champions, including England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. Just a few days ago, Afghanistan continued their impressive performance by defeating New Zealand with a convincing 74-run margin. (Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar lambasted for 'unreal bias' after Rohit Sharma dismissal: 'Had it been Kohli, he'd have lost his head')

As Afghanistan won, India's semi-final position is all but certain, and Australia will play India on Monday. The two blue teams move on to the knockout stages if India defeats Australia and Afghanistan beats Bangladesh. The net run rate will be crucial if Bangladesh triumphs over Afghanistan and Australia defeats India. With four points, India is now leading the group, followed by Australia in second position and Afghanistan in third.