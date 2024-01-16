After a wait of 9 long years, Texas zoo welcomes first lion birth

The Fort Worth Zoo in Texas announced the arrival of its first lion cub in nine years. Moja, born on on October 20, 2023 to proud parents Saba and Abagabe, initially weighed 2.7 pounds at four days old. However, he has now blossomed to an impressive 16 pounds. The zoo enthusiastically shared the news of the newest member on Facebook. Snapshot of Moja who was born in Fort Worth Zoo.

"This little guy is learning what play means and can usually be found pouncing and playing with mom. We are so excited about this little one and can’t wait for you to meet him soon! Just a reminder, zookeepers want to be sure Moja is big and strong enough to navigate the new space, including the water features. As he continues to grow, the animal care team will determine when a public debut can take place. Temperatures and shifts in weather will also dictate the outdoor schedule," wrote Fort Worth Zoo in the caption of their post. They also shared a video of Moja. (Also Read: Lion cub spotted sitting in the backseat of a car in Pakistan, viral video shocks people)

The clip shows Moja navigating its way in an open area and playing around.

Watch the video of Moja here:

This post was shared on January 14. Since being posted, it has gained close to 2,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people were excited to see the lion cub and wished to meet him. (Also Read: Man plays with lion and leopard cubs. People call him ‘cruel’)

Here's what people said about the post:

An individual wrote, "Love the name. Moja is one handsome fella."

A second said, "How exciting! Can’t wait to see the little guy."

A third added, "He's so cute, I'm gonna cry."

"Congratulations. Moja is adorable! Looking forward to meeting him," commented a fourth.