After singing SRK’s Bholi Si Surat, John Cena posts King Khan’s pic. Netflix drops a comment

A video of John Cena singing Shah Rukh Khan’s popular song Bholi Si Surat from the film Dil To Pagal Hai recently went viral on the Internet, and people absolutely loved it. Following this, the WWE superstar and actor shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan on his social media account. The picture, as expected, garnered a lot of attention online and received numerous comments, including one from Netflix, WWE and Zomato. This picture of Shah Rukh Khan striking his signature post was shared by John Cena on Instagram. (Instagram/@johncena)

The picture was posted by John Cena on Instagram without any caption. It shows Shah Rukh Khan in a black coat suit striking his signature pose with his arms wide open and a charismatic gaze.

“How did I see this exactly when I was playing Lut Put Gaya?!” commented Netflix on John Cena’s post.

The post also received a comment from WWE. It reads, “Legend recognises legend.”

Zomato also commented on the post. It reads, “Boss asked to comment for better reach.”

“GOAT of WWE. GOAT of Bollywood,” wrote an individual.

Another wrote, “The last of the stars.”

“King recognising king,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Damn.”

“Cena being a fanboy is so cute,” expressed a fifth.

John Cena sings Shah Rukh Khan’s song

The now-viral video opens to show athlete Gurv Sihra introducing John Cena as a ‘pretty big Shah Rukh Khan fan’. As the video progresses, John Cena says, “You never know what you can learn when you choose the path of growth. Here we are in the gym, so we are trying to grow, but there’s tons of paths of growth, and I’m gonna try my best to learn a song.”

Sihra then says, “This is for you, Mr Shah Rukh Khan. It goes like this. It’s a big hit song,” and sings lines from the song Bholi Si Surat. John Cena repeats the lines after him. The video was posted with the caption, “Lifting weights and singing Shah Rukh Khan songs.”