 After singing Bholi Si Surat, John Cena posts SRK’s pic. Netflix drops a comment | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / After singing SRK’s Bholi Si Surat, John Cena posts King Khan’s pic. Netflix drops a comment

After singing SRK’s Bholi Si Surat, John Cena posts King Khan’s pic. Netflix drops a comment

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 20, 2024 07:05 PM IST

John Cena is a ‘pretty big Shah Rukh Khan fan’, and his latest Instagram post proves it.

A video of John Cena singing Shah Rukh Khan’s popular song Bholi Si Surat from the film Dil To Pagal Hai recently went viral on the Internet, and people absolutely loved it. Following this, the WWE superstar and actor shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan on his social media account. The picture, as expected, garnered a lot of attention online and received numerous comments, including one from Netflix, WWE and Zomato.

This picture of Shah Rukh Khan striking his signature post was shared by John Cena on Instagram. (Instagram/@johncena)

Read| Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘big fan’ John Cena sings Bholi Si Surat. Watch

The picture was posted by John Cena on Instagram without any caption. It shows Shah Rukh Khan in a black coat suit striking his signature pose with his arms wide open and a charismatic gaze.

Take a look at the post shared by John Cena here:

“How did I see this exactly when I was playing Lut Put Gaya?!” commented Netflix on John Cena’s post.

The post also received a comment from WWE. It reads, “Legend recognises legend.”

Zomato also commented on the post. It reads, “Boss asked to comment for better reach.”

Check out how others reacted to this post here:

“GOAT of WWE. GOAT of Bollywood,” wrote an individual.

Another wrote, “The last of the stars.”

“King recognising king,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Damn.”

“Cena being a fanboy is so cute,” expressed a fifth.

John Cena sings Shah Rukh Khan’s song

The now-viral video opens to show athlete Gurv Sihra introducing John Cena as a ‘pretty big Shah Rukh Khan fan’. As the video progresses, John Cena says, “You never know what you can learn when you choose the path of growth. Here we are in the gym, so we are trying to grow, but there’s tons of paths of growth, and I’m gonna try my best to learn a song.”

Sihra then says, “This is for you, Mr Shah Rukh Khan. It goes like this. It’s a big hit song,” and sings lines from the song Bholi Si Surat. John Cena repeats the lines after him. The video was posted with the caption, “Lifting weights and singing Shah Rukh Khan songs.”

Also Read| The Great Khali teaches Hindi to John Cena, video goes viral

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

