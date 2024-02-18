Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘big fan’ John Cena sings Bholi Si Surat. Watch

A video of John Cena singing the song Bholi Si Surat from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dil To Pagal Hai was shared on social media. In the video, the WWE superstar and actor is seen singing a few lines of the song with a little help from another person. The image is taken from a video that shows John Cena singing Shah Rukh Khan's Bholi Si Surat. (Screengrab)

Though the video was originally posted a few months ago, it has attracted people’s attention after being re-shared on Instagram. “Everyone's favourite WWE Superstar #JohnCena singing Shah Rukh Khan's greatest hit song Bholi Si Surat,” reads the caption posted along with the video shared on the gram.

The video opens to show a man sharing how John Cena is one of SRK’s biggest fans. He then helps the wrestler to sing a few lines from the hit track.

Take a look at this video of John Cena:

The video was posted some seven hours ago. Since then, it has collected more than 27,000 views. The share has further accumulated tons of comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“This is amazing,” posted an Instagram user. “Wow,” added another. Many reacted to the video using heart or fire emoticons.

About John Cena:

John Cena is a WWE world champion who is also an accomplished author and a Hollywood actor. He is also a record-setting Make-A-Wish granter. He granted the wishes of over 600 kids through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The organisation helps grant wishes for kids who are suffering from life-threatening illnesses.

About the song Bholi Si Surat:

This song from Dil To Pagal Hai is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor. With lyrics from Anand Bakshi, the track was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan.