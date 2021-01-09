All this ‘aggressively affectionate’ cat wants is to show some love. Watch

Cats are cute and lovable creatures, but more often than not they prefer their own space. The Internet is filled with videos which show how felines often avoid showing too much affection. This ‘aggressively affectionate’ cat, however, is an exception to the rule. A video shared on Reddit shows how the cat is showering its human with love.

“I have an aggressively affectionate cat,” shared a Redditor alongside the video. The clip shows the cat sitting on a woman’s shoulder. Throughout the video, the feline keeps on rubbing its face against the human.

Take a look at the clip which is super adorable.

Since being shared some two days ago, the video has won people over. Till now, it has gathered nearly 85,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. People had a lot to say about the clip.

“‘I want to love you and you are making this difficult’ lol,” wrote a Redditor trying to guess the cat’s perspective. “I’m so jealous, this is all I’ve ever wanted in life,” said another.

“I have 4 cats and 1 is exactly like this every time I do laundry! The base of his tail poofs out when he does it, which used to freak me out like he was about to attack me, but I think he's just so overwhelmed with love that he can't control it lol,” shared a third.

What do you think of the video?

