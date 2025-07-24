‘Allow WFH in Bangalore and Mumbai’: Viral post slams time and energy lost to traffic, many echo sentimnt

A social media post urging companies to allow work-from-home (WFH) in traffic-heavy cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai is going viral on X (formerly Twitter), striking a chord with thousands of professionals navigating long commutes daily. Several users echoed the sentiment, pointing out that modern work setups no longer require daily office visits.(Pexel)

“Companies should allow WFH in cities like Bangalore and Mumbai. If physical presence isn’t needed, there’s no point wasting time, energy, and money battling traffic and poor infrastructure. Half your energy is wasted just reaching office,” wrote the user, whose post has garnered wide attention and sparked a heated debate online.

(Also Read: ‘Bengaluru traffic will improve by 30% in a year’: EaseMyTrip co-founder after meeting city officials)

Check out the post here:

Several users echoed the sentiment, pointing out that modern work setups no longer require daily office visits, especially when most corporate communication already happens virtually.

“Yes. Physical presence, if required, should be once a month or so, not a few days a week. You’re exhausting employees and they'll eventually quit for more flexible workplaces,” one user responded.

Another noted, “Majority of corporate meetings happen over Microsoft Teams, you talk to your US-based managers and even your Indian teammates online. So why make people commute only to attend virtual calls?”

Mental and physical fatigue

Other reactions also highlighted the mental and physical toll of urban commutes. “It’s not just the two hours lost in traffic, it’s the mental exhaustion. Air quality is poor, and commuting drains people. At home, you can even take short naps and come back recharged,” someone pointed out.

Many users also expressed frustration that remote jobs have become harder to find. “It feels like there’s an unofficial mandate for mandatory office presence. Remote work opportunities have dried up, and companies are not encouraging WFH like before,” said another. The viral post has reignited ongoing conversations about flexible work, urban infrastructure, and employee well-being in India’s busiest metros.

(Also Read: 'Terrible governance': Mohandas Pai on Bengaluru's rankings at Swachh Survekshan 2025)