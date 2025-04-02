American streamer says Saudi Arabia doesn’t have ‘Hindus pooping in the streets,’ sparks outrage

Controversial American streamer Sneako has sparked outrage with derogatory comments against Hindus. Sneako, whose real name is Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, said in a video that Saudi Arabia smells good as it is free of “Hindus pooping in the streets.” Ex-YouTuber Sneako faces backlash for his comments on Hindus(X/@HALALK0)

The offensive remark was made in a livestream during the former YouTuber’s trip to Saudi Arabia. Footage of the livestream was uploaded on Rumble, since Sneako has been banned from YouTube for repeated community guideline violations.

The video

“I have to say the best smelling place I’ve ever been, is Saudi,” he said, holding the camera to show his face while walking the streets of Medina.

He said that Medina, especially, is a city of people who place great importance on cleanliness and wear a lot of fragrances and perfumed oils. Medina is a sacred city in Saudi Arabia, home to the Prophet Muhammad's tomb and the second holiest site in Islam after Mecca.

“Especially Medina, people are washing themselves five times a day… not Hindus pooping in the streets. These people are clean,” Sneako said.

A small clip from the larger livestream was shared on X, where it has sparked massive outrage.

“Uncalled for; no need to take shots at another religion. That's not the teaching of my Prophet (SAW). You should apologize asap,” wrote one X user.

“Dude, don't hate on any other religion. Quran forbids speaking ill of other religions,” another noted.

The clip was met with similar backlash on Reddit, where many said that Sneako had fallen into irrelevance and as such should not be given any importance.

“Why should anyone listen to what this dude’s gotta say? He flip flops on his personality like pancake and has been taking L’s left right and centre,” a Reddit user said.

The video also became the focal point of anti-India sentiments as many agreed with Sneako’s take and posted racist comments.