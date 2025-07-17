American woman flies to remote Pakistan village to marry Facebook lover 16 years her junior

An American woman travelled from Chicago to the remote village of Usherai Dara in Pakistan to get married to a man she met online, reported Dawn. 47-year-old Mindy Rasmussen met 31-year-old Sajid Zeb Khan about a year ago through Facebook. 47-year-old Mindy Rasmussen from the USA married 31-year-old Sajid Zeb Khan in Pakistan. (Facebook/Mindy Rasmussen)

How did their love story start?

According to the Dawn report, after meeting Khan online, Rasmussen started chatting with him regularly. Soon, they transferred to video calls and eventually fell in love.

Rasmussen proposed to Khan, and after receiving approval from both families, she travelled to Pakistan to get married. Earlier this month, she reached Islamabad International Airport, where Khan welcomed her with flowers. The couple then travelled to Khan’s village, where the American guest was received with traditional hospitality. Khan’s family and friends also presented her with gifts.

About their marriage:

Rasmussen visited Pakistan on a 90-day visa to get married to Khan. She converted to Islam before getting married and also adopted the name Zulekha. The duo married according to local customs of Khan’s village and Islamic traditions. Rasmussen shared several videos and pictures of the happy occasion on Facebook.

“It’s my first visit to Pakistan, and I must say it’s a beautiful and peaceful country,” Rasmussen told the local media, reported Dawn. She added, “The kindness and hospitality I’ve experienced here are beyond anything I expected.”

Does her family support her?

Rasmussen said that her family supports her decision. She added that her father, older sister, and younger brother know about her visit. “They know I’m here and are excited for me.” While talking about her husband, she called him “a loving and humble man.”

Khan on Rasmussen’s conversation to Islam:

Khan said it was Rasmussen’s decision to change her religion, and there was no pressure from him or his family. “There was no pressure from me or my family.”

“She is a mature woman capable of making her own choices. We are tying the knot of our own free will,” he added.