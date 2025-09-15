American woman living in Bengaluru compares elderly care in India and US: 'Which one will you prefer?'

An American woman living in India has sparked a discussion online after sharing her observations on how elderly people are treated in India compared to the United States. Dana Marie, who currently resides in Bengaluru, posted a video on Instagram highlighting the stark differences she noticed in hospitals and nursing homes in both countries. In the video, she noted that in the US, many elderly patients are often left alone during medical visits, while in India, family members almost always accompany them. Marie shared her observations on how elderly people are treated in India and US. (Representational/Unsplash)

“When I lived in the US and I would go to the hospital, I remember noticing that majority of elderly patients were completely alone,” she recalled. “I worked in a nursing home for a while and a lot of my patients wouldn't have a single family member call or visit them for months at a time,” she said.

Marie contrasted this with what she has seen in India. “Whenever I’m at the hospital, I notice that almost every single elderly patient has somebody with them. They have a child or a grandchild. They’re sitting with them, they’re talking to them, they’re holding their hand while they walk up and down the halls waiting for the doctor’s appointments,” she said. In some cases, she added, “I’ll see five or six relatives going to the doctor’s appointments too.”

Marie ended the clip with a question. “When you’re older, which one will you prefer?” she asked.

You can watch the video here.

How did social media react?

The video quickly struck a chord online, drawing thousands of views and comments. Many users agreed with her, praising India’s tradition of family support.

“Its a part of our culture. This is what we have seen our parents doing and that's how we do it for them!” commented one user.

“Guilt will kill us inside if we don’t reciprocate our love and care for them!” expressed another.

“Isn't it supposed to be like that. They look after us in our younger days and we are to look after them in their older days. Not as responsibility but just pure love and concern from both sides. That's what our culture teaches us,” said a third user.

“That is why we say family above all, nothing above family in India,” remarked another.