Amid cold wave, Twitter buzzes with pictures and videos of freezing temperatures

The cold wave has gripped the north Indian states, and many are finding it difficult to continue their daily chores. According to Indian Meteorological Department, due to two potential western disturbances that could occur quickly after each other on January 18 and January 20, the cold wave conditions over northwest India are anticipated to end starting on January 19.

Since the temperatures have dropped, several people have mentioned the challenges they are facing. Many people have also shared their thoughts and conditions amid the cold wave online. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Twitter user @navdeepdahiya55 shared pictures from Bathinda, Rewari, and Siwani. The pictures show frost on the leaves and the surrounding areas.

Freezing morning continues in Plains of North India.

Most farmers from #Punjab #Haryana #Rajasthan have reported widespread #Frost in the farms during the early morning, Visuals are from Bathinda, Rewari, Siwani.

Temperature continue to stay Sub-zero for 3rd day in a row. pic.twitter.com/oRwu37uFIc — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) January 17, 2023

A second Twitter user shared visuals from a field in Siwani and also showed the temperature falling to minus two degrees Celcius through a device.

Coldblast at its peak, never ever seen such extreme dip in last 6 years since i've been keeping data records...❄️🥶



Lowest ever temp in my HTC....

Siwani, Haryana



Min Temp -3.1℃ here@shubhamtorres09 @weatherindia @LabeebGulzar @Indiametdept @IMD_Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/N5EtDysLUA — Sahil Bhatt (@SahilBhatt_) January 17, 2023

Another person shared pictures and videos from the field. In the pictures, you can see that the leaves are frozen. The tweet reads, "From Last 4 days #Temperature of #Moga #Faridkot #Bathinda remains between -1° to 0.3° These Photos of Kohra is from My Home Today Morning 08.00 AM 17 January 2023."

A fourth Twitter user shared snowy pictures from Drass and said, "Drass town in #Ladakh region froze at minus 29 degree Celsius even as severe cold wave continued in the Valley, as per the MeT office."

Drass town in #Ladakh region froze at minus 29 degree Celsius even as severe cold wave continued in the Valley, as per the MeT office.



The 40-day long period of harsh winter capital known locally as '#ChillaiKalan' will end on January 30. pic.twitter.com/UmS963irG2 — Tahir Hussain (@TahirMir00) January 17, 2023

IMD reported that on January 16 Hisar (Haryana) recorded a minimum temperature of 0.8 degrees Celsius, Safdarjung (Delhi) 1.4°C, Amritsar (Punjab) 1.5°C and Rajasthan's Alwar 0°C, Pilani 1.9°C, Churu -2.5°C & Sikar -2°C. As the chill is expected to stay for a few more days, it is advisable to stay warm and indoors.