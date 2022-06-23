Amitabh Bachchan’s witty reaction to fan’s post on him sparks laughter

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid Instagram user. His page is filled with glimpses from both his work and personal life. There are also those posts in which he replies or reacts to shares by his fans. Just like this recent one that has now sparked laughter. He shared a picture from a post by a fan and reacted to it in a witty way. There is a possibility that the share will leave you chuckling too.

The picture Amitabh Bachchan shared shows a text over an image of his. “His eyes and the way he smiles.” The picture seems to be a screenshot from a video. What is notable in the image is that it is filled with kiss stickers. The actor reacted to this through the post’s caption.

We won’t give away everything, so take a look at what he shared:

The post has been shared about nine hours ago. Since then, it has gathered more than 57,000 likes, including one from actor Arjun Rampal and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Hahahaha. Sir, you are too cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Lajawab sir ji,” posted another. “Super smile sir,” commented a third. Many showcased their reactions through heart or laughing out loud emoticons.

What are your thoughts on Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram post?