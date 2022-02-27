An adorable red panda enjoys some snacks in this viral video. Watch

Videos that show adorable animals being taken care of and fed, are always a happy and heartwarming watch. These videos make you believe in humanity and the cuteness is just an added bonus that one simply can’t give a miss. This viral video that was posted on Facebook by the Oregon Zoo, shows how a cute red panda enjoys some snacks.

This video of the cute little animal opens to show it sitting and enjoying some time outside in the sun. The red panda can be seen sitting in the politest way possible with two of its paws right in front of it and looks out for some treats. The adorable creature can be seen already munching on something as the person feeding it waits for it to finish chewing and go on to the next one.

“Moshu snack break,” reads the caption that accompanies this video. In the comments section, the Oregon Zoo has posted some insightful information that reads, “Even though red pandas like Moshu come from a long line of carnivores and still retain their carnivore teeth and stomachs, they eat a diet made up of mostly bamboo leaves and other vegetarian treats.”

Watch the animal video right here:

This video was posted on Facebook on February 23 and has gone massively viral since then. So far, the video has received more than 4.2 million views and counting. The video of the red panda has also received various comments from people who couldn’t stop adoring this cute creature.

A Facebook user took to the comments section to post, “I have been lucky enough to feed a red panda. They are gorgeous, gentle and paw at your legs like a cat.” “Such beautiful animals and so gentle taking the snacks. Precious,” posted another individual. A third expressed, “OMG this is one beautiful and gorgeous red panda. I would love to feed all of these beautiful and gorgeous and gentle animals!”

What are your thoughts on this viral video?