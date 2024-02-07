 Anand Mahindra meets Manoj Kumar Sharma, Shraddha Joshi who inspired 12th Fail | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Anand Mahindra meets ‘real-life heroes’ Manoj Kumar Sharma and Shraddha Joshi who inspired 12th Fail, takes autograph

Anand Mahindra meets ‘real-life heroes’ Manoj Kumar Sharma and Shraddha Joshi who inspired 12th Fail, takes autograph

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 07, 2024 09:30 PM IST

Anand Mahindra shared a post on Manoj Kumar Sharma, Shraddha Joshi - who inspired the film 12th Fail. He wrote they're the “real celebrities of this country”.

Anand Mahindra took to X to show his appreciation for “true real-life heroes Manoj Kumar Sharma, IPS and his wife Shraddha Joshi, IRS”. He also shared a picture that shows him posing with Sharma, whose life story inspired the film 12th Fail, and his wife Joshi.

The image shows Anand Mahindra posing with Manoj Kumar Sharma and Shraddha Joshi, inspirations behind the film 12th Fail. (X/@anandmahindra)
The image shows Anand Mahindra posing with Manoj Kumar Sharma and Shraddha Joshi, inspirations behind the film 12th Fail. (X/@anandmahindra)

“They were shy when I requested them for their autographs, which I am proudly holding. But they are the true real-life heroes Manoj Kumar Sharma, IPS and his wife Shraddha Joshi, IRS. The extraordinary couple on whose lives the movie #12thFail is based,” Anand Mahindra wrote.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey thanks Anand Mahindra for his ‘dil maange more’ review of 12th Fail

“Over lunch today, I learned that the film’s narrative is true to their real stories. And they continue practising their philosophy of living a life of scrupulous integrity. If India is to become a global power, it will happen more rapidly if more people adopt their way of life,” he added

The business tycoon also tweeted that Sharma and Joshi are the “real celebrities of this country” and their “autographs are heirlooms”. He wrapped up his post with a sweet note and wrote, “I am a wealthier man today, for having met them”.

Take a look at this post by Anand Mahindra:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, the tweet has collected nearly 9.1 lakh views. The post has also collected close to 37,000 likes. The tweet has prompted people to post varied comments.

Also Read: IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma shares pic with Vikrant Massey after 12th Fail wins Filmfare awards

What did X users say about this tweet?

“India is a country where inspiration becomes inspired himself. Salute your spirit Anand Ji,” wrote an X user. “Humble and modest,” added another. “We need more people like them,” joined a third.

“In a world where fame often overshadows true heroism, meeting the likes of Manoj Kumar Sharma and Shraddha Joshi is a reminder that integrity and humility are the ultimate hallmarks of greatness. And, #12fail is a must-watch movie! Highly recommended!” wrote a fourth.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
