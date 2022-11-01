Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra posts throwback pic with Brazil's President-elect Lula, calls him 'fascinating storyteller'

Anand Mahindra posts throwback pic with Brazil's President-elect Lula, calls him 'fascinating storyteller'

trending
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 02:27 PM IST

Anand Mahindra shared a throwback picture with Lula, President-elect of Brazil, on Twitter. He also called him a 'fascinating storyteller'.

Anand Mahindra and Brazil's President-elect Lula.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Anand Mahindra and Brazil's President-elect Lula.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
ByArfa Javaid

Anand Mahindra is an avid Twitter user known for sharing witty and funny posts that resonate with his 9.9 million followers and go viral in no time. Alongside these, he also tweets throwback pictures giving people a sneak peek into his life. The industrialist now took to Twitter to share a throwback photo with Brazil's next President Lula, and posted that his election to the top post has taken him down memory lane. He also calls Lula a 'people's man' and a 'fascinating storyteller'.

"The election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva @LulaOficial as Brazil's next President rekindled warm memories of having hosted him in India in 2003 while I was President of CII. A people's man, he was a fascinating storyteller, full of tales of his life experiences and struggles," wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the picture with him on Twitter. In the photo, Anand Mahindra is seen shaking hands with Lula. The picture was taken when Mahindra was the President of CII and hosted him in India in the year 2003.

For the unaware, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, popularly known as Lula, defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the presidential runoff election on October 30 to become the 39th president of Brazil. He will take up office on January 1, 2023. Lula previously served as the 35th president of Brazil from 2003 to 2010.

Take a look at Anand Mahindra's throwback pic with Brazil's President-elect Lula below:

Since being shared a day ago on Twitter, the tweet has received more than 1,880 likes and several comments.

"Sir, you look like a villain from 2000s Bollywood movies," posted an individual. "Picture perfect," wrote another. "More stories with adventure awaits yourself sir," wrote a third. "Good luck to him," expressed a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral anand mahindra brazil twitter + 2 more
its viral anand mahindra brazil twitter + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out