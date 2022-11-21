Anand Mahindra seeks his Monday motivation from an eagle flying over the Alps. Here’s why

Anand Mahindra, who is known for his active presence on Twitter, shared a motivational post on Monday that can bring about a positive change in your life. Mahindra shared that he finds it helpful to start his week by constantly looking at the bigger picture instead of getting caught in the nitty-gritty.

“A mini-cam hooked on to this magnificent bird allows us to literally get a ‘bird’s eye view.’ I find it useful to start a week by trying to always start with the big picture instead of getting bogged down in the nitty-gritty right away,” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the video. He also added the hashtag #MondayMotivation to the caption. The clip posted by Anand Mahindra shows an eagle flying high over the Alps and how this magnificent bird sees the world through its eyes.

Watch the viral video right here:

A mini-cam hooked on to this magnificent bird allows us to literally get a ‘bird’s eye view.’ I find it useful to start a week by trying to always start with the big picture instead of getting bogged down in the nitty-gritty right away #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/sTLNwSMXYa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 21, 2022

The video was shared a few hours ago on Twitter, and it has since accumulated more than 1.2 million views and still counting.

“What I should learn from this bird is the height of mountains are like problems, my wings are the opportunities. I should believe in me & fly high by ignoring the mountains #natuare learnings,” wrote a Twitter user. “That’s correct sir, but now technology has given drone so one can see ‘bird’s eye view’ without bird. But yes, looking problems from a distance helps one solve faster as they look small,” shared another. “And it’s eyes are scanning the ground and Sky for a prey,” commented a third. “It’s magnificent, awesome, very rare view,” posted a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON