Anand Mahindra shares 1957 video of India student debating British host, Shashi Tharoor reacts

Industrialist Anand Mahindra often shares intriguing posts on Twitter. In one of the viral posts he shared recently, you can see a young Indian student named Padmanabha Gopinath debating a British host who asked about his views on prejudice. This short clip even caught the attention of congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The video, which dates back to 1957, shows a British host asking students about prejudice. Once she completes the question, Gopinath begins to say, "Prejudice is willful ignorance. It is dictated only by emotion. And the fear and suspicion it creates causes more harm than I can think of." Further in the video, a Pakistani student joins the debate and supports Gopinath. He can be heard saying to the British host, "You built the whole British kingdom from India."

After Anand Mahindra shared this clip on Twitter, he praised the student's expertise and confidence while advocating for India in 1957. Mahindra also cited Congressman Shashi Tharoor, asking about the whereabouts of Gopinath.

Take a look at the clip below:

Congress MP also responded to the old video in the comments section of Mahindra's Tweet and said, “Yes, Anand.” In a separate tweet Tharoor revealed a little more about Gopinath. He wrote, "I was born by then! And I know the brilliant, bespectacled Indian student who went on to be a star official at the @ILO. He is now retired & living in undeserved anonymity."

The tweet made by Shashi Tharoor was shared just one day ago. Since being shared, it has been liked by 13,000 people and has received several reactions.

Here are some of the reactions:

One individual in the Twitter comments section added more about Gopinath and said, "Looked up the boy in the video - Padmanabha Gopinath who made the best arguments. Post Graduation from Oxford, Indian Diplomat, and Retd as Asst Director General in the UN and ILO .. illustrious career! His brilliance was evident even as a teen. " A second person added, "The lady caught between two serious champs." "Most sensible and intelligent debate proud of you Gopi sir! Hope you are well and sound wherever you are," said a third.