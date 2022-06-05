Anand Mahindra shares his father's 1945 application to a US college, netizens shower praise

If you are an avid Twitter user and follow industrialist Anand Mahindra, you might be aware of his hilarious, witty, and inspiring tweets. His latest Twitter thread is about his father's 1945 application to a US college while India was still under the British administration. The documents were mandatorily classified for 75 years and were declassified last year.

In his first tweet, he shared his father Harish Mahindra's handwritten application to Fletcher School in 1945, which he received when he went to the college to deliver Class Day Address.

"When I was at the @FletcherSchool to deliver the Class Day Address, they very graciously gave me copies of my father's application to Fletcher in 1945. These documents are mandatorily confidential for 75 years & by a wonderful coincidence, were declassified just last year!" Mahindra wrote while sharing the images. The application explained why his father chose Foreign Service and how the men trained in International Affairs would help India establish cordial and economic relations with other countries.

He expressed how his father's bold assertion and aspiration during British colonization have made him proud. "So proud to read my father's audacious aspiration & bold statement while India was still a British colony. I'd never talked to him about those aspirations. My advice to young people: talk more to & learn more about your parents while they're around," he added while sharing an image and tagging Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

Take a look at his Twitter thread:

When I was at the @FletcherSchool to deliver the Class Day Address, they very graciously gave me copies of my father?s application to Fletcher in 1945. These documents are mandatorily confidential for 75 years & by a wonderful coincidence, were declassified just last year! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oOfYfR43ZV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 4, 2022

Since being shared a day ago, the primary tweet has received over 1,800 likes and more than 130 retweets. The share has prompted netizens to praise his father's patriotic deed.

"No doubt a proud nationalistic father produces another man whom the present generation and the coming generation will forever look up to. Proud of you," commented a Twitter user. "Patriot. Visionary. Fearless. You've carried forward his legacy so well. He must be very proud of you as we are. One question though, didn't he face any consequences for writing such a letter?" expressed another.

"75 years and you got access to such a treasure. His calligraphic hand writing is so matching to his thoughts ! His intention to portray True India in the league of nations was so true then and now ! Mothers are mouth pieces of Dad's to their children ! those days ! now too?" posted a third.

