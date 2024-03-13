Anand Mahindra shares old video of Carl Sagan on how to answer a child's question. Watch

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, often posts various intriguing videos on social media. Recently, he took to X to share a clip featuring Carl Sagan, the renowned American astronomer. In the video, Sagan can be seen sharing his insights on how to answer a child's questions. Anand Mahindra posted a video of Carl Sagan on X. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

"Carl Sagan on how to answer a child's questions. Old video and it may seem trivial, but it's of profound importance. At the root of an innovative society is the encouragement of children to question things," wrote Anand Mahindra as he shared the tweet. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra reacts to man wearing VR headset in a theatre, calls it a 'nightmare'. Watch)

The video shows Carl Sagan in conversation with Johnny Carson. He shares how children are "eager and intellectually wide-eyed, asking extremely clever questions". But then, as per Sagan, something happens, and they feel discouraged.

He provides an example of how to answer a child's question. He says if a child asks, "Why is the sky blue?" then in response, one can say, "That's a good question, Johnny, nobody knows. Maybe when you grow up, you will be able to find out. I think kids are discouraged from asking those questions and wind up learning the lesson that there is something bad in using the mind."

This post was shared on March 12. Since being posted, it has garnered more than one lakh views. The share also has close to 2,000 likes and numerous comments.

An individual wrote, "Encouraging curiosity in children is crucial for fostering innovation and critical thinking. Thanks for sharing this enlightening perspective." (Also Read: Anand Mahindra keeps his promise, gifts electric car to R Praggnanandhaa's parents. Chess prodigy reacts)

A second said, "Indeed! Sagan's views on education are still relevant today. In a world that is constantly changing, it is more important for children to be able to think critically and to be able to find information on their own. His views are helping to create a more innovative society."

A third commented, "As parents, we should encourage our kids to pick books instead of phones to ensure their creativity. Mobile phones are the biggest killer of creativity."

"Beautifully explained and very informative to understand child psychology," posted a fourth.