Anand Mahindra shares post blizzard walk in New York, says storms leave behind ‘unexpected life’
After a powerful New York snowstorm, Anand Mahindra posted photos and wrote about resilience.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra offered a poetic glimpse into life after a fierce snowstorm in New York City, sharing a selfie and a photograph of a tiny snowman that caught his attention during a post blizzard stroll.
A walk after the storm
Taking to X, Mahindra wrote: “The blizzard finally called it a day. And I confess, I couldn’t resist the temptation of joining the hordes of New Yorkers venturing out to take selfies proving they had survived the ‘Blizzard of 2026’ And on my stroll I spied this small citizen of the storm. Out of shrieking winds and a city under lockdown.… emerged this mini snowman. Proof that even nature’s tantrums can leave behind something playful. Perhaps that’s the outcome of every storm: not just damage, but unexpected life.”
Take a look here at the post:
The post has amassed over 13,000 views and sparked a wave of warm reactions.
Social media reacts
One user wrote, “Love this take on the blizzard, Mr. Mahindra. That tiny snowman showing up like a little survivor made me smile. It’s funny how even in the middle of a storm, something small can bring a bit of joy. Stay safe & warm!” Another commented, “Love this perspective, sir. Even the fiercest storms can’t silence human spirit they just give it a new canvas.”
Several others echoed similar sentiments. “This is such a lovely way to look at a storm. Even in the middle of all that chaos, someone took a moment to play and leave behind something cheerful,” read one response. Another user remarked, “This is so beautifully written. There’s something deeply human about stepping out after a storm not just to prove we survived, but to feel that we did. And that tiny snowman… what a quiet little symbol of resilience.”
Adding a lighter touch, one person wrote, “Colors feels so saturated after snow and to have hot chocolate and cinnamon roll is the best! Though chai and pakoda still beats any day!”
(Also read: Travel ban imposed, schools shut as ‘potentially historic’ bomb cyclone hits US northeast: Top points)
A powerful winter blast
Millions of people remained indoors as a massive snowstorm swept across the north eastern United States on Monday. In some areas, up to 22 inches of snow were recorded. Drivers were advised to stay off the road, while schools were shut as a precaution.
The National Weather Service warned that heavy snowfall, strong winds and low visibility were expected to create dangerous to impossible travel conditions. It described the system as a “Potentially Historic or Destructive Storm”, cautioning that powerful wind gusts could trigger whiteout conditions across parts of the region.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More