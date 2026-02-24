Anand Mahindra shares post blizzard walk in New York, says storms leave behind ‘unexpected life’

Taking to X, Mahindra wrote: “The blizzard finally called it a day. And I confess, I couldn’t resist the temptation of joining the hordes of New Yorkers venturing out to take selfies proving they had survived the ‘Blizzard of 2026’ And on my stroll I spied this small citizen of the storm. Out of shrieking winds and a city under lockdown.… emerged this mini snowman. Proof that even nature’s tantrums can leave behind something playful. Perhaps that’s the outcome of every storm: not just damage, but unexpected life.”

The post has amassed over 13,000 views and sparked a wave of warm reactions.

Social media reacts One user wrote, “Love this take on the blizzard, Mr. Mahindra. That tiny snowman showing up like a little survivor made me smile. It’s funny how even in the middle of a storm, something small can bring a bit of joy. Stay safe & warm!” Another commented, “Love this perspective, sir. Even the fiercest storms can’t silence human spirit they just give it a new canvas.”

Several others echoed similar sentiments. “This is such a lovely way to look at a storm. Even in the middle of all that chaos, someone took a moment to play and leave behind something cheerful,” read one response. Another user remarked, “This is so beautifully written. There’s something deeply human about stepping out after a storm not just to prove we survived, but to feel that we did. And that tiny snowman… what a quiet little symbol of resilience.”

Adding a lighter touch, one person wrote, “Colors feels so saturated after snow and to have hot chocolate and cinnamon roll is the best! Though chai and pakoda still beats any day!”

A powerful winter blast Millions of people remained indoors as a massive snowstorm swept across the north eastern United States on Monday. In some areas, up to 22 inches of snow were recorded. Drivers were advised to stay off the road, while schools were shut as a precaution.

The National Weather Service warned that heavy snowfall, strong winds and low visibility were expected to create dangerous to impossible travel conditions. It described the system as a “Potentially Historic or Destructive Storm”, cautioning that powerful wind gusts could trigger whiteout conditions across parts of the region.