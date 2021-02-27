Anand Mahindra wants to work with man who turned auto rickshaw into mobile home
A few months ago, architect Arun Prabhu NG made headlines after pictures of his unique transformation of an auto rickshaw into a mobile home went viral. Social media was flooded with praise for the way Prabhu had converted the tiny space to accommodate a bed, kitchen and even bathroom. Well, business tycoon Anand Mahindra has joined netizens in praising Prabhu and would even like to get in touch with him for a project.
In a tweet posted earlier today, Mahindra shared a post about Prabhu's special mobile home. He even mentioned yet another way in which a vehicle such as this one could be used and even requested tweeple to help him with Prabhu's contact details.
"Apparently Arun did this to demonstrate the power of small spaces. But he was also on to a larger trend: a potential post-pandemic wanderlust & desire to be ‘always mobile’," Mahindra tweeted.
"I’d like to ask if he’ll design an even more ambitious space atop a Bolero pickup. Can someone connect us?" he added further.
Since being shared earlier today, the tweet has collected over 2,600 likes and several comments.
"Wonderful design...! Would look more powerful and spacious atop Bolero pickup," tweeted an individual. "Creativity at the best," shared another.
What do you think about this?
