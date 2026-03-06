‘Paisa kamao aur niklo ’: Man’s 3-month cough vanished in Thailand, only to return the moment he landed in Delhi

A blunt social media post has gone viral for its grim take on the future of living in India’s major metros. A man claimed his persistent post-Diwali cough, which went on for about three months, was cured instantly by the superior AQI in Thailand. Labelling the struggle to breathe in India as a fight, the man shared the advice he gave himself: "To earn money and leave". The man’s post prompted social media users to share similar stories about health issues caused by air pollution. (Representative image). (Pexels)

“My cough didn’t settle for three straight months after Diwali. I visited multiple doctors and took way too many medications, which completely messed up my system,” tweeted fitness coach Sumit Vasvani.

He continued, “Then came the big vacation to Thailand, and to my surprise, I wasn’t sick at all. It was the AIR, the AQI that had messed me up. Zero cough for 16 straight days until I landed back in Delhi.”

“I accepted my fate and just carried on coughing, but I haven’t touched an antibiotic since. India is the final boss. Yaha ka kuch nahi hona,” he added.

The individual continued, “It just took one trip out of India to lose all hope,” adding, “Andha paisa kamao aur niklo yahaan se. Serious advice I gave myself.”

His post was a response to another tweet by a fitness coach questioning the air quality in India. “I used to sneeze and catch colds all the time in Mumbai. But since landing in Phu Quoc, Vietnam, it's like the cold never existed. Ice cream every night. Cold water all day. Still no sneezing, no cold. And people still say AQI is a scam?” wrote Ajeenkya Patwordhan.