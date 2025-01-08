Angry men try to destroy UK restaurant for having beef on menu, claims viral video

A viral video shows a group of men smashing windows and punching a man repeatedly in the face inside a restaurant owner in England's Sheffield. The shocking video shows unnamed men throwing objects at the restaurant staff behind the counter while hurling abuses. The video shows a violent confrontation inside the Abaseen Diner in Sheffield.(X/@Partisan_12)

The video was shared by several social media accounts on X and Reddit with the claim that the men fought with the owner over beef dishes on the menu at the Abbasin Diner restaurant. HT.com cannot independently verify the claim made by the social media accounts.

Owner, customers face off

The clip, recorded by a group from outside the restaurant, shows a bunch of men aggressively walking across the restaurant. They hurls abuses and throw things at the restaurant's staff behind the counter. A bunch of them try to snatch a stick from one man who grips it tight in one hand and lands blows on the head of another man. The video claims it was the restaurant owner defending himself during the fight before the group fled the scene.

Many users claimed that the men can be heard complaining about beef in the video while others denied that it being the reason for the brawl. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of the audio or the video.

According to the reports, the police launched an investigation after the incident, and the attackers were arrested. The owner claimed ₹2 lakh compensation for damage repair.

Five arrested, ₹ 2 lakh damages

According to a report by The Star, the video belongs to an incident reported in August last year. The South Yorkshire police said the attackers caused damage to the doors and windows of the restaurant.

The owner reported damages worth around £2,000 (approximately ₹2 lakh) but no significant injuries were reported. The restaurant had opened just months before the attack. The Star said it served grilled chicken, lamb, pizzas, burgers, kebabs and other non-vegetarian dishes.

The police launched an investigation and arrested five people. They were all released on bail later.