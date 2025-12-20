Anish Bhagat’s parents win hearts for supporting him during mental health crisis: ‘We are not going anywhere’

Influencer Anish Bhagat shared a video appreciating his parents, who showed up to support him when he was going through a mental health crisis. The post highlights how his parents stayed by his side, even booking his therapist appointments, to ensure he felt supported. Anish Bhagat’s parents at his home. (Instagram/@anishbhagatt)

“I wish more parents were like this: Thank you, Mom and Dad. This is the sweetest thing you’ve done for me,” Anish Bhagat wrote. He shared that he didn’t share the video to be brave as an inspirational piece. He elaborated, “This is what support actually looked like”.

Talking about his struggles, Bhagat opened up, “I’ve been dealing with a lot lately to the point where getting out of bed felt hard. I’m learning to take it one step at a time. I’m learning to be kinder to myself.”

He expressed, “And in moments like these, you realise the value of the people who stay”, and concluded the Instagram post.

He shared a video which shows snippets of his parents visiting his home, spending time with him, going to the gym, and making his favourite biryani.

They say that they may not understand what Bhagat was feeling, but they will always be there for him. They also book an appointment with his therapist. His father, towards the end of the video, says, “We might not understand everything you are going through, we are not going anywhere.”

The video touched people’s hearts, with many expressing their appreciation for Bhagat’s parents.

An individual wrote, “Anish Beta, your strength is truly inspiring. Your remarkable talent and heart of gold make you shine brighter with each post! Your parents have done an incredible job. Everyone here adores you and eagerly awaits your next posts. Keep sparkling! Sending you love and positive vibes.With love.”

Another added, “You guys are doing such a beautiful job!” A third expressed, “Anish is blessed beyond anything he can imagine. I can only pray to be that kind of parent to my children.”

A fourth wrote, “Healing starts at home. Kudos to the parents for creating such a safe space for their son.”