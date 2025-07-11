Anjali Tendulkar notices as Jadeja teases Shubman Gill at London event, internet can't ignore Sara angle

A special YouWeCan charity dinner hosted by former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh in London became the centre of attention this week not just for its noble cause but for a cheeky moment involving some of India’s top cricketers. A clip from London event showed Jadeja teasing Gill; the internet speculated a Sara connection.(Instagram/sarcasmicgag)

Held to support cancer awareness and treatment, the star-studded event brought together legends of the game, including Sachin Tendulkar and his family, and was attended by the entire Indian Test squad currently touring England.

But what truly caught the public’s eye was a now-viral video from the event, capturing a playful exchange between Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, and Shubman Gill.

Blushing Gill, observant Anjali Tendulkar

In the video, Ravindra Jadeja is seen playfully teasing Shubman Gill during a light moment at the event, with KL Rahul, seated nearby, joining in on the friendly banter. While some online viewers have speculated that the exchange may have referenced Sara Tendulkar’s presence, it remains unclear what exactly the joke was about. Gill’s face is only partially visible in the frame, but his shy smile and amused expression have added to the social media chatter.

Interestingly, Anjali Tendulkar, who was seated close by, appeared to notice the exchange but subtly turned her gaze away.

Old rumours, new attention

This isn’t the first time Gill and Sara Tendulkar have been linked together. Dating rumours began a few years ago after fans noticed frequent social media interactions between the two. However, the speculation gradually faded when they reportedly unfollowed each other online, and many assumed the rumours had no substance.

Earlier in April, Gill stated in an interview that he had been single for over three years, citing his focus on cricket as the main reason. Meanwhile, Sara was briefly linked to Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, though recent reports in May hinted at a quiet breakup.