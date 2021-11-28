Anupam Kher asks his mom to pose for pic, gets scolded. Video ends with a sweet twist

Do you follow actor Anupam Kher on Instagram? Then chances are you are aware of the various kinds of posts that he often shares. Amid those, there are also the shares that show his sweet interactions with his mother Dulari Kher. Just like this video that captures a funnily sweet moment between the mother and son duo.

The veteran actor also shared a description along with the video. “Photo shoot with #Dulari: I told Mom let’s take some pics but told my niece @vrindakher to shoot the video!!. What followed was hilarious! Brother @rajukherofficial got mocked as usual for his shorts (Chaddis). I got scolded for making her popular. But in the end I got the most blessed kiss in the world!!” he wrote. He also added the hashtag #DulariRocks that he always does while sharing videos of his mother.

The video starts with Kher asking his mother to smile for the camera and promptly getting scolded for trying to teach her. What follows after this hilarious interaction is absolutely adorable.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared 23 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 46,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated various comments.

“She is the cutest,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aww that kiss at the end. Mum's are the best,” expressed another. “She is so honest and sweet,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?