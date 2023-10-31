Apple employee unboxes 10-year work anniversary token, netizens say 'looks so aesthetic'

Work anniversaries are special occasions that mark an employee’s dedication and contributions towards a company. Tokens of appreciation or celebrations often mark these milestones. So when an Apple employee completed ten years with the company, he received a memento and a message from CEO Tim Cook. The elated employee shared a picture of what he received on his ten-year work anniversary on social media, and it has since earned significant attention. While many expressed that they love these kinds of gifts, others shared that the memento looks ‘aesthetic’. The momento Apple employee received after completing ten years at the company. (X/@malonso)

“10 years at Apple,” wrote Marcos Alonso, who works as a Human Interface designer at Apple, while sharing a picture of what he received for his 10-year work anniversary. He even replied to his own tweet and shared an unboxing video.

The memento that Alonso received is of aluminium. It features chamfered edges and a glossy Apple logo at the centre, adding to its breathtaking design. The packaging of the memento bears his name, the date of his ten-year service completion, and the number “10” to signify the milestone. It also included a heartfelt message from CEO Tim Cook.

The message from CEO Tim Cook reads, “Congratulations on reaching this milestone moment. The work you’ve done, the challenges you’ve met, and the breakthroughs you’ve made possible all contribute significantly to Apple’s mission to change the world for the better. On behalf of everyone at Apple, thank you for all you bring to our journey together.”

The tweets were shared on October 28. They have since accumulated lakhs of views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has also raked up a flurry of likes and comments.

“Jesus, what a photo!” posted an individual.

Another added, “I wish @Tesla gave out these!”

“I love these kinds of gifts. Not the casual thanks mail,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “This looks awesome, congrats on the 10 years!”

“That is awesome. Congratulations,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Congrats! I’m sure there’s much more to come!”

“Congrats, Marcos! That thing looks so aesthetic,” remarked a seventh.

