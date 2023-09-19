News / Trending / Apple trolled for giving plastic-wrapped cookies post environmental claims

Apple trolled for giving plastic-wrapped cookies post environmental claims

ByVrinda Jain
Sep 19, 2023 03:16 PM IST

After the cookies wrapped in plastic were served to people at the event, several pointed out how Apple had made big claims about their bit for environment.

When Apple launched the new iPhone 15 during the 'Wanderlust Event' in Cupertino, California, they showcased how Apple had a zero carbon impact on the environment through an intriguing advertisement. However, soon after that, the company was trolled on X after they gave plastic-wrapped cookies to attendees of the event.

Snapshot of the plastic-wrapped cookie served at the Apple event. (Twitter/@Nikias Molina)
Snapshot of the plastic-wrapped cookie served at the Apple event. (Twitter/@Nikias Molina)

X user Nikias Molina took to the microblogging platform to share a picture of the plastic-wrapped cookies that were labelled, "Welcome to California."

In the caption of the post, Molina wrote, "Apple gave us cookies at the event. They were so good." (Also Read: Apple is offering 6,000 discount on iPhone 15 models. How to avail?)

However, this tweet didn't sit right with netizens as people started pointing out Apple's advertisement on environmental impact.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Molina here:

This post was shared on September 17. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 2.7 million times. The share also has several likes and comments. Many people pointed out how Apple had made big claims about working towards environmental benefits but still used plastic to wrap the cookies.

Here's what people are saying about this post:

An individual joked, "Our best cookies yet. We used all-natural flour, butter, and eggs. The plastic wrap is leftover from the unsold iPhones. We can't wait for you to take a bite of these. They will be available September 22 at your nearest bakery."

A second added, "iCookie - available for pre-orders starting September 22nd They skipped it in the keynote folks. But it’s real."

"It would have been a nice touch if the wrapper had said, 'Made in Cupertino.' Or, you know, been made of biodegradable material or something," posted a third.

A fourth expressed, "Mother nature bombastic side-eye. Is that a plastic wrap?"

A fifth said, "Apple: spends 10 minutes talking about becoming environmentally friendly. Also Apple: gives out tons of cookies wrapped in plastic."

"Apple is saving the environment but serving cookies packaged in plastic bags," commented another.

