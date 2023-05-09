AR Rahman 'pities' the new generation, raises concern about the use of AI

Artificial intelligence has become a big part of our life. We have AI technologies built into our phones, homes, offices, and now even in some schools. As AI surrounds us, it has become almost impossible to avoid these technologies. Now, composer-singer AR Rahman has also raised concerns regarding the increased use of AI. AR Rahman shared a tweet on the increased use of AI.

"I pity the new generation…..are they blessed and cursed at the same time?….only time will tell," wrote AR Rahman as he shared a video that shows AI technology in a school. The video is originally shared by The Wall Street Journal. It shows Chinese students in a classroom with a headband on their foreheads. The headband detects the level of concentration of each student and even has a light that denotes how much a student is able to focus on their studies.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over eight lakh times. The share has also received more than 5000 likes and several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "This looks like the opening scene of a Sci-Fi horror movie!" Another added, "This video encapsulates the beginning of unforeseeable adversity regarding technological advancements, much like a Black Mirror episode. Well said, AR sir; time will tell whether it's a blessing or a curse." "Omg! How did we get here?" expressed a third. A fourth shared, "This is a bit too much now. Precious, innocent childhood acts are so mechanically complex now."