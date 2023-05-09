Home / Trending / AR Rahman 'pities' the new generation, raises concern about the use of AI

AR Rahman 'pities' the new generation, raises concern about the use of AI

ByVrinda Jain
May 09, 2023 10:47 AM IST

AR Rahman shared a tweet where he raised concern on the excess use of AI. He even questioned whether AI will be a blessing or a curse.

Artificial intelligence has become a big part of our life. We have AI technologies built into our phones, homes, offices, and now even in some schools. As AI surrounds us, it has become almost impossible to avoid these technologies. Now, composer-singer AR Rahman has also raised concerns regarding the increased use of AI.

AR Rahman shared a tweet on the increased use of AI.
AR Rahman shared a tweet on the increased use of AI.

Also Read: Artist creates ‘brilliantly creepy’ pizza ad using AI

"I pity the new generation…..are they blessed and cursed at the same time?….only time will tell," wrote AR Rahman as he shared a video that shows AI technology in a school. The video is originally shared by The Wall Street Journal. It shows Chinese students in a classroom with a headband on their foreheads. The headband detects the level of concentration of each student and even has a light that denotes how much a student is able to focus on their studies.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over eight lakh times. The share has also received more than 5000 likes and several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "This looks like the opening scene of a Sci-Fi horror movie!" Another added, "This video encapsulates the beginning of unforeseeable adversity regarding technological advancements, much like a Black Mirror episode. Well said, AR sir; time will tell whether it's a blessing or a curse." "Omg! How did we get here?" expressed a third. A fourth shared, "This is a bit too much now. Precious, innocent childhood acts are so mechanically complex now."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ar rahman artificial intelligence twitter + 1 more
ar rahman artificial intelligence twitter
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out