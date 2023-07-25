Are you smart enough to find squares in this picture?

When we say puzzles, what's the first thing that comes to your mind? Maybe math puzzles, logical reasoning questions, solving mysteries in games, and so much more. There are many kinds of puzzles that people love solving, and if you happen to be someone who is also interested in figuring out solutions to such questions, we have something that you might be interested in. In this puzzle, which was shared on social media, the challenge is to find exactly how many squares are there in the picture. How many squares are there in this picture?(Instagram/@mathquiz)

"How many squares are in this picture?" wrote Instagram page Math Quiz. This Instagram page is dedicated to sharing various math questions and puzzles that can keep a person's mind engaged. In their latest post, the challenge is to figure out the number of squares in the given picture.

Take a look at this viral puzzle about squares here:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being shared on social media, it has been liked by many and the numbers are only increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post and shared their answers. Some people guessed the answer and said that there are either nine or ten squares present in this picture. What do you think is the answer? Were you able to solve it?

Earlier, another such math puzzle had gone viral on Instagram. In the challenge, the task was to find the hidden numbers in an image. This post was also shared by Math Quiz. In the image, several numbers were given in a way where it would form other number as well. So, after carefully noticing the digits, the solution had to be found. This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, many people liked the post and even tried to guess the answer in the comments section. Will you be able to solve this one?