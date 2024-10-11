'Art in every drop': Kolkata's raindrop-themed Durga Puja pandal captures hearts online. Watch

The vibrant festivities of Durga Puja commenced on October 9, with stunning pandals ready to be unveiled in various regions across India. However, Kolkata, West Bengal, stands out as the epicentre of this grand Hindu festival, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. Artists from all over the city showcased their creativity, crafting elaborate and eye-catching pandals that reflect the spirit of the celebration. Kolkata's raindrop-themed pandal wowed viewers. (Instagram/calcuttacacophony )

(Also read: Pakistani influencer shows Karachi's vibrant Navratri celebration: 'Festivals should know no boundaries')

A unique raindrop-themed pandal

Among the numerous pandals, one installation in Salt Lake's AK Block has grabbed the attention of internet. The innovative design, themed around rainwater conservation, has captivated viewers and garnered significant attention online. According to a Mint report, this striking pandal was created on an impressive budget of ₹75 lakh. A viral video highlights the captivating features of the pandal, showcasing an array of utensils—both metal and plastic—strategically placed in a pit to collect water droplets falling from the roof. The soothing sound of these droplets striking the utensils mimics the rhythm of a traditional dhak, enhancing the immersive experience for festival-goers.

Watch the viral video here:

The viral video showcasing this innovative design has amassed over three million views, prompting a wave of admiration and praise from netizens. An Instagram account, @calcuttacacophony, shared the video, stating, “Kolkata never fails to surprise us.”

(Also read: Pune's 'Garba king' dies of heart attack while performing garba. Disturbing video emerges)

Online reactions

The internet has been buzzing with comments from enthusiastic viewers. One user exclaimed, “This is truly a work of art! I love how it combines creativity with an important message.” Another added, “Only in Kolkata can we see such unique pandals. Absolutely stunning!” A third commentator mentioned, “The sound of the water droplets is enchanting, making it feel so immersive.”

Others expressed their amazement at the craftsmanship, with one saying, “I’m in awe of the talent that goes into these designs. This is next level!” Another user pointed out the significance of the theme, stating, “Rainwater conservation is so crucial. This pandal is a brilliant way to highlight that.” Finally, someone noted, “I wish I could visit Kolkata during Durga Puja to see this in person!”