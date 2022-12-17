Artist creates a park that lets you hit the gym with mythological figures

Artist from around the world loves to create experimental things. Some may experiment with their paintings, dancing, and others may even change public spaces' outlook. Recently, Diptej Vernekar, an artist, created Incarnation Park, which has caught the attention of many people.

The artist emphasised the regional technology that underpins their work through art and outdoor exercise. In the video, people can be seen utilising outdoor exercise equipment that has legendary figures, like Ravana and others, on top of it.

In the post, Vernekar explained, "I grew up in a small village of Goa, known for various moving art forms in the form of tableaux. They are used in various festivals. These artifacts, once used, are then preserved for the rest of the year and created mostly by men. Created by artisans from local communities, I see these moving tableaux as capable of yielding a parallel art education that helps these communities nurture their art."

This video was shared one day ago. Since being uploaded, it has been liked hundreds of times and has several comments. Many thought his work was amazing.

One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "This is just awesome." A second person added, "Fabulous! Tempted to start gymming!" A third person said, "What an intervention! Top class."

This innovative experience can be seen at Serendipity Art Festival, Goa.