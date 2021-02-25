Artist creates ‘ice lanterns’ using water and balloons. Watch mesmerising video
The Internet is a treasure trove of videos which showcase creativity of people. This video, shared on Instagram, perfectly fits that category. It shows Claus Dalby, a celebrity gardener in Denmark, creating ice lanterns using water and balloons.
A little over two minutes long, the video takes the viewers through the different steps of creating the mesmerising work of art.
Take a look at the clip to see how he makes the ice lanterns. Chances are, the clip will leave you both amazed and amused, at the same time.
Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 55,000 views. It has also received tons of comments from people. While some expressed that his creation left them surprised, a few said that they’re going to try it.
“Love this so much, attempting to make in Scotland,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so amazing,” expressed another. “Such a great idea,” commented a third.
What do you think of the video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Badshah posts clip of grandma and grandson dancing to Top Tucker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist creates ‘ice lanterns’ using water and balloons. Watch mesmerising video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Rock tells daughter he is a dinosaur, her reaction will melt your heart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Surat Police uses Daft Punk reference to share road safety post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dad treats daughter with different dishes as she works from home. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video shows kitty’s beard grooming session for human. It may melt your heart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a first, a Canadian river wins legal rights to safeguard the environment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman’s hilarious rant on offices reopening has netizens in splits. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat strongly denies to get off human's lap, clip is too cute to miss. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Fake news peddlers be like’: Assam Police’s post gets Arijit Singh song twist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New alpine plant species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Baby koala comes out of mom’s pouch for first time, makes public debut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baarack from the brink: 35 kg fleece shorn off rescued wild sheep in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog follows human around, ‘pretends’ to be invisible every time he is spotted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
139-year-old two-storey house moved 6 blocks. Watch jaw-dropping video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox