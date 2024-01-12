Artist creates world’s longest drawing on top of the Great Wall of China

A woman made it to the Guinness World Records (GWR) with her incredible artwork. What is so special about her drawing? Well, she created a painting while on the top of the Great Wall of China to bag the title of ‘longest drawing by an individual’. The image shows the record-creating artist on top of the Great Wall of China. (GWR)

GWR took to Instagram and shared a video of the woman creating the artwork. In the caption of the post, they wrote, “Artist Guo Feng (China) holds the record for the longest drawing by an individual, created on top of the Great Wall of China/1,014 metres (3,327 ft).”

The video shows her sitting on top of the historic structure and drawing on a long white canvas, which is spread across the Great Wall of China. The clip also captures a closeup of what she drew.

According to GWR, “The applicant spent over 60 days preparing the drawing. The theme of the drawing was 'eternity' and tracked the development of civilisation through time.”

Guinness World Records posted about 12 hours ago. Since then, the share has accumulated more than 5.9 lakh views. The post has also collected close to 33,000 likes. People posted congratulatory messages while reacting to the video.

“Wow! This is one serious record,” shared an Instagram user. “Now, that’s a record,” joined another. “How long did it take, I wonder,” added a third. “I like this record,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted with surprised emoticons.

