Aryna Sabalenka dances to Pitbull's song ahead of the Australian Open. Watch

Aryna Sabalenka dances to Pitbull's song ahead of the Australian Open. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 10, 2024 04:58 PM IST

Aryna Sabalenka, the 25-year-old tennis player busted a move to the song Fireball by Pitbull. Watch the video here.

Ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on January 14, Aryna Sabalenka was seen dancing between her practice sessions. The 25-year-old tennis player busted a move to the song Fireball by American rapper and singer Pitbull. Since her video was shared by the official Instagram handle of the Australian Open, it went viral.

Aryna Sabalenka dancing to Fireball. (Instagram/@AustralianOpen)
Aryna Sabalenka dancing to Fireball. (Instagram/@AustralianOpen)

"We love your moves @sabalenka_aryna," wrote the Australian Open's handle as the caption of their post. The video shows Sabalenka, along with three others dancing to the peppy beats of Fireball. When the song ends, all of them burst into laughter.

Watch the video of Aryna Sabalenka here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than one million views. The share also has numerous likes. Many also flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "This woman is too much. What a spirit! Very nice."

A second posted, "Love your spirit young lady, never change."

"What a lovely vibe," posted a third.

A fourth added, "This is the best."

More about the Australian Open:

The Australian Open of 2024 is scheduled to begin on January 14 at Melbourne Park, where some of the best players will compete.

Rafael Nadal's comeback after a 12-month absence due to a hip injury sustained at this same tournament last year was the talk of the ATP singles field. However, a week into his comeback tournament in Brisbane, the Spaniard withdrew, citing a new hip ailment. So, it will be up to players like Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz to put an end to reigning champion Novak Djokovic, who will be vying for his 11th major at the Rod Laver Arena.

The big three in the women's singles field—Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning champion, and Elena Rybakina, the recent winner of Brisbane International—will be the main contenders.

