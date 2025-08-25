‘As a father of two daughters..’: Anand Mahindra hails Pune doctor who charges no fee for girl child births

Industrialist Anand Mahindra turned his Monday Motivation post into a powerful message of compassion by highlighting the extraordinary work of a Pune-based doctor who has dedicated his career to protecting the girl child. Anand Mahindra hailed Dr Ganesh Rakh, who delivered baby girls free of charge.

The story was first shared by D Prasanth Nair on X, where he narrated the moving account of a daily wage labourer whose wife underwent a caesarean delivery at Dr Ganesh Rakh’s hospital. Fearing an unaffordable bill, the man was left speechless when Dr Rakh told him, “When angels are born, I don’t charge any fee.” Overcome with emotion, the labourer fell at his feet, calling him “God.”

Nair further revealed that Dr Rakh has followed this practice for over ten years, delivering more than a thousand girls free of cost. Inspired by his mother’s words, “Become a doctor and protect these angel girls,” Dr Rakh proudly calls his initiative a mission to save daughters.

Mahindra’s praise

Sharing the story, Mahindra wrote on X: “As a father of two daughters, I know twice over what it’s like when an angel is born in your house. But this Doctor is also an angel. An angel of Grace and Generosity. And this post has reminded me that there is no more powerful way to start a week than by asking yourself how your goals and your work will positively impact your community. Doctor Ganesh Rakh is my #MondayMotivation.”

Check out the post here:

The industrialist’s words struck a chord with his followers, and the post has garnered over 130,000 views.

Reactions from users

The post has prompted an outpouring of admiration and respect for Dr Rakh’s work. One user wrote, “Really heart touching post sir. Great job doctor sir.” Another commented, “His story reminds us that kindness and courage can rewrite deeply entrenched social norms. Stay blessed indeed, Doctor.”

Several others expressed similar sentiments, with one saying, “Indeed, a daughter is a blessing,” while another added, “Respect for people like him who have kept humanity alive.” One user remarked, “Doctor Ganesh Rakh is my #MondayMotivation for blending skill with heart, making every workday a blessing for the community.” Another said, “Very kindhearted, empathetic and generous. So much respect for this doctor. It makes you believe in the goodness of people which is not so common these days.”