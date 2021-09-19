Astronaut aboard ISS shares video of workout session. Seen viral clip yet?

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet often shares content of various tastes on Twitter that leave people mesmerised. From pictures of the Earth taken from the International Space Station (ISS) to videos of auroras captured from space, his posts are of different kinds. At times, he also shares tweets that give a glimpse at the lives of the astronauts currently staying aboard ISS. Just like his latest post that shows a ‘space workout’ session.

He also shared a caption in French which when translated reads “Muscle building from space.” His post is complete with the question “#SpaceWorkOut anyone?.”

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about 19 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 1.1 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to share varied comments.

“Stay strong,” wrote an Instagram user. “Respect Thomas,” commented another. “Wow,” expressed a third. Many shared heart or fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?